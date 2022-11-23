ROXANA - Braden Kline tossed in 18 points to lead Marquette Catholic to a 64-16 triumph over North Greene on Tuesday night in day two of the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Tournament.

East Alton-Wood River, and Freeburg also all won their season openers, while the host Shells fell to Centralia on day two of the second annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic tournament Tuesday night. More on that in related story.

The Explorers led from start to finish, holding edges of 26-4, 48-8, and 57-10, outscoring the Spartans in the final quarter 7-6.

Kendall Lavender had 13 points for the Explorers and Parker Macias, Sean Williams and Jaylen Cawthorn had six points apiece. Kendall Van Dyke and Dre Davis had three points each. Jaden Rochester, Brody Bechtold, and Christian Williams scored two points each.

Reese Scott had six points for North Greene, with Garrett Hazelwonder scoring three points, Adam Moffitt had two points, Michael Rollins also had a single point and Jacob Hinsey scored four points.

The Explorers start off 1-0, while the Spartans drop to 0-2.

