Kiss Brings 'End Of The Road' Tour To Enterprise Center This Fall
ST. LOUIS - Today, rock n roll legends KISS announced the addition of four new dates on their final tour, THE END OF THE ROAD TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, these final runs of shows will kick off this October and now include stops in Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis and Ft. Worth before wrapping up with a massive show in the city where it all began for KISS. New York City has been a part of the band’s ethos and storyline for more than four decades, so they felt it fitting to culminate an iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-worthy career on stage at New York’s famed MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.
Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 3, with a KISS Army presale at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week before the general on-sale starting on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.
2023 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
** go to KISSOnline.com to see the full tour itinerary of shows
Date City Venue
October 20, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
October 23, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
October 25, 2023 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
October 27, 2023 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena
October 29, 2023 Austin, TX Moody Center
November 1, 2023 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena
November 3, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
November 6, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
November 8, 2023 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
November 10, 2023 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
November 12, 2023 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
November 13, 2023 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
November 15, 2023 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
November 18, 2023 Montreal, QC Centre Bell
November 19, 2023 Quebec, QC Videotron Centre
November 21, 2023 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
November 22, 2023 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 24, 2023 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
November 25, 2023 Indianapolis. IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 27, 2023 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
November 29, 2023 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
December 1, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
December 2, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
