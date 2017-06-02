ALTON - Kirlin’s Hallmark at Alton Square Mall announced Friday it will close on July 23 and a closeout sale begins today, June 2.

Kirlin’s does reserve the right to change the closing date, but now July 23 is the scheduled date.

Penny Marks, marketing director of Kirlin's Hallmark, said sales have steadily declined primarily due to online shopping. Kirlin's headquarters is located in Quincy, Ill.

“Every time we close a store, we get hundreds of e-mails and letters,” Marks said. “There are many who want us to keep the store open. We always try to sell the stores if we can. Shopping patterns have chanced. The landlord has been very generous and worked with us.”

At one time, Kirlin’s had more than 100 stores in 10 states, but now that has been whittled down to four states, Marks said.

“It is sad to watch the decline,” Marks said. “Many people buy cards at the grocery store, or Walmart or online on Amazon. There isn’t as much impetus to make a special trip to the mall to buy a card.”

