EDWARDSVILLE – Mikayla Kinnard of the SIUE women's basketball team scored a game-best 17 points, but Jacksonville State defeated the Cougars 53-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game Saturday at the First Community Arena in the Vadalabene Center.

Jacksonville State improved to 7-10 overall and 3-3 in the OVC. SIUE fell to 3-14 and 1-5.

"We have to play with more fight and be more consistent," SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher said.

Kinnard, a freshman, gave it her all in making 7 of 13 shots, snaring eight rebounds and tallying 11 of her points in the second half when the Cougars made a comeback. Thanks to an effective pressure defense, they sliced a 42-27 deficit to 44-39 with 4:10 to go, but the Gamecocks held on for the win.

"Mikayla played aggressively. She's not afraid to take it to the basket," Buscher said.

Kinnard, who scored a season-high 19 points at Georgia State on Dec. 22, added: "I felt today was my best all-around game this season. Coach (Buscher) told me to play aggressively and bring some energy to the game. If we play hard with energy all the time, it will give us the push we need."

Buscher is searching for a way to jump-start the offense. The Cougars made 16 of 57 shots, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. They converted 11 of 16 free throws and outrebounded Jacksonville State, but the Cougars committed 21 turnovers, five more than the Gamecocks.

"We're not OK with this loss, but if we keep fighting and get it together. We could be a scary team," Buscher. "I still believe in this team."

Kaitlin Lee, also a freshman, gave Buscher another reason to be encouraged about the Cougars. Lee, a reserve, scored nine points, thanks mainly to sinking 5 of 8 free throws. She also had eight rebounds.

"She's a nice strong post player who plays with a lot of energy. Kaitlin always plays hard," Buscher said.

Destiney Elliott scored 11 points to lead Jacksonville State, which made 18 of 52 shots, including 4 of 23 from three-point land. The Gamecocks were just 13 of 24 from the foul line.

Jacksonville State led 30-18 at half as SIUE had troubles generating a steady offense. The Cougars made only 8 of 26 shots and committed 10 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Kinnard had six of those points.

"We have had different players step up for us this season," Buscher said. "We just need to be more consistent."

SIUE's home swing continues next week when the Cougars welcome Southeast Missouri at 5:30 Thursday and OVC co-leader UT Martin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Then the Cougars hit the road for Austin Peay (Jan. 30) and Murray State (Feb. 1) before coming back to play Morehead State (annual Education Day game at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6).

"We have had our opportunities in games, but for some reason, we aren't hitting on all cylinders," Buscher said. "If we can play with the right level of energy, good things can happen for us."

