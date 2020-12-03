JONESBORO, Ark. – Mikayla Kinnard posted a career-best 24 points for SIUE women's basketball Wednesday, but the Cougars took their first road loss with an 80-73 decision at Arkansas State.

Kinnard closed out the game by hitting the team's third three-pointer at the final buzzer.

"She was aggressive going the basket," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher of the sophomore guard. "She did some nice things tonight."

SIUE is now 1-1 and will begin preparations for its first home game of the next Wednesday at 2 p.m. in First Community Arena against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy of St. Louis, an NAIA school.

Arkansas State, 1-1, took advantage of 21 SIUE turnovers, 15 of which were in the first half, to score 21 points off those turnovers.

The Red Wolves used a pair of career-best offensive performances to defeat the Cougars. Peyton Martin led all players with 28 points. Jada Stinson collected 24 points, including 6 of 7 shots from three-point range.

Buscher said the team shot well from the field (30-62 for 48.4 percent) but weren't able to make enough runs late against Arkansas State.

"We were exchanging (scoring) there so we weren't making a difference on the scoreboard," said Buscher.

The Cougars pulled to within five points on a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter when Allie Troeckler hit a jumper with 7:56 to play. Arkansas State countered with a 9-0 run of its own and grew its lead to 14 points with 4:32 left to play.

"We didn't get our transition game going because we just didn't make enough stops," said Buscher. "I think you would have seen a much different offensive team if we had got more stops."

Arkansas State hit 7 of 10 shots in the fourth period, including 4 of 4 from Martin.

Ajulu Thatha was the only other player in double figures for the Cougars, finishing with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

