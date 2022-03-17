EDWARDSVILLE – Lexi King tossed a six-hit shutout as SIUE softball collected a split Wednesday in its home opener at Cougar Field against South Dakota.

King improved her record to 2-0 for the season and won the game 2-0. SIUE dropped the opener to the Coyotes 7-5.

"She (King) did it all," said SIUE Interim Head Coach P.J. Finigan. "There wasn't anything she was a part of in a six-hit shutout."

SIUE improved to 8-13 for the season. South Dakota is now 14-8 overall.

King had two hits and scored the eventual winning run in the first inning off an RBI single from Lauren Yslava.

She helped set up the second run of the game in the fifth when Aerin Talley scored on a sacrifice fly by Bailley Concatto.

In game one, South Dakota's Courtney Wilson two-run double in the top of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie.

SIUE had seven hits in game one, including two from Jenna Herron. Ashlyn Betz also recorded her first career hit and first career RBI in the game.

"The weather was great. We were able to build up some excitement for the weekend," said Finigan. "It was fun to be in front of our home fans."

Next up for the Cougars is the beginning of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season. SIUE welcomes Murray State for a three-game series Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's noon start will be a doubleheader followed by a single game Sunday at noon.

"We're very excited to get the conference season started," said Finigan. "We'd like to be a little bit healthier, but we really like how our club has come together."

