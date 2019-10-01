LOUISVILLE – Catfish anglers from several states will travel to Grafton, IL on the Mississippi River for a King Kat Tournament Trail event presented by Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s. Local and traveling anglers will be vying for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to compete at the 2019 King Kat Classic which will feature a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes.

Anglers fishing the October 19, 2019 event will be testing their catfishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. The Grafton Chamber of Commerce and King Kat tournament organizers have set the event as the RiverRat King Kat Classic and a high level of local participation is expected.

That part of the river is known for its big catfish as witnessed in 2017 at the RiverRat Classic, a local catfish tournament. The winning two-day bag weighed a 265.95 pounds. Anglers traveling to Grafton this year will be hoping for similar results.

How to Enter

Teams may consist of one or two anglers, with a third allowed if the angler is under the age of 16 or over 65 years of age. Early registration can be accomplished on the King Kat website at https://www.kingkatusa.com/Tournament_Registration.cfm. Teams may also enter by calling (502) 384-5924 or by entering at the mandatory pre-tournament seminar on the night before the tournament begins. Late entries are subject to a $25.00 late fee.

Participating anglers must be a member of the King Kat Association (KKA). Membership is $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for spouse and youth memberships. Other membership levels are outlined on the King Kat website. Each membership will include a subscription to the official publication of the King Kat Association, one of the top catfishing fishing publications in the nation.



Registration and Seminar

A pre-tournament seminar will be held the day before the tournament. The location will be announced soon.

Sign up will begin at 5:00 pm. The Seminar and National Sponsor Field Test Product Drawing starts at 7:00 pm local time. This seminar is open to the public. Those individuals not fishing the event are encouraged to attend and meet top catfish anglers from several different states.



The Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will be held on Saturday at Port of Grafton Boat Ramp, 1 Market St., Grafton, IL beginning at 3:00 pm. All competitors must be in the weigh-in line by 4:00 pm. This is the perfect opportunity for non-competitors to learn how the big ones are caught. Interviews of the top 5 teams are conducted following the weigh-in.

Sponsor and Host Lodging Site

Grafton Chamber of Commerce welcomes all King Kat anglers and their guests to the area and hopes that they take the opportunity to enjoy the local attractions.

The number of rooms in the area may be limited. It is recommended that participants make their reservations early.

Free Kids Fishing Rodeo

A FREE Catfish Kids Fishing Rodeo will be held in conjunction with the tournament. Sign up is Saturday morning at the Port of Grafton weigh-in site.

The event is free of charge and open to all youth 12 years old and younger. An adult must accompany participating children. Sign up is from 8:00 am until 9:00 am with fishing from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Fishing Rodeo is a chance for children of the area to get out and enjoy nature, do a little fishing and win some prizes. All participants are eligible for a chance to win one of six $1,000 scholarships presented by Outdoor Promotions. The scholarships are awarded annually at the Cabela's King Kat Classic.

Outdoor Promotions and participating anglers have contributed $360,000.00 to youth scholarships since 1997. They are very proud to be a part of the education process for the youngsters who participate in the tournaments as adult/youth teams and those who fish in the Outdoor Promotions Kids Fishing Rodeos.

The Classic Championship

This year’s Cabela’s King Kat Classic Championship will be held November 01–02, 2019 on the Tennessee River (Wheeler Lake) in Decatur, AL. The points race has been upgraded to $30,000 paid to the top 20 places. It features a guaranteed payout of $120,000 in cash and prizes based on competitors’ the top five finishes.

National Sponsors

Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s King Kat Tournament Trail sponsors include: Bass Pro Shops Cabela’s, Excel Boats, Mercury Marine, Mustad Hooks, Humminbird, Minn Kota, B’n’M Poles, Gamma Line, Driftmaster Rod Holders, Ego Nets, Xtreme Bait Systems, Clear Boards, EFX Graphics, Catfish Now, Fin n’ Frames, WavePro, and Crown Trophy

For more information on the championship and other King Kat activities visit their website at www.kingkatusa.com. Anglers can also follow the trail on the King Kat Facebook Page.

