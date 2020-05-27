LOUISVILLE, Ky. and MARYVILLE, Il. – Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Anderson Healthcare have begun construction on an acute rehabilitation institute being built on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. This institute will be the first freestanding rehabilitation institute in the Central and Southern regions of Illinois.

Anderson Rehabilitation Institute is a joint venture between Kindred and Anderson Healthcare and is expected to open in Q2 2021. The facility will provide care to patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and other complex conditions. Staff will provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Other special services provided will include physiatry, internal medicine, medical/surgical consultations, rehabilitation nursing and nutritional services. The institute will have a dedicated pharmacy.

The 49,920-square-foot facility will have 34 beds and feature all private rooms; a secured acquired brain injury unit with private dining and therapy gym; large interdisciplinary gym for all therapy services; transitional living apartment designed to simulate a residential apartment, to prepare patients for their daily living tasks before they are discharged home; and a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities.

It will also have specially designed rooms to treat dialysis patients; and specialty programs dedicated to neuro, stroke, brain injury, and amputation.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of Anderson Rehabilitation Institute and Anderson Hospital will provide any medical support services. The new institute will replace a 20-bed hospital-based acute rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital that Kindred has managed since 2004.

“We look forward to opening our doors to this state-of-the-art institute and expanding our existing relationship with Anderson Healthcare as we address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the state,” said Russ Bailey, chief operating officer of Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. “We are excited to partner with Anderson Healthcare to offer the community with quality care focused on providing hope, healing and recovery.”

“Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs,” said Keith A. Page, President and CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “Our quality services are evident not only by our accreditations, certifications and designations but by our continued growth. Together with Kindred, we are proud to offer this level of care to patients requiring high-level rehabilitation.”

ABOUT KINDRED HEALTHCARE

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion(1). At March 31, 2020, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 31,800 employees providing healthcare services in 1,731 locations in 46 states, including 64 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

(1) Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020

ABOUT ANDERSON HEALTHCARE

Anderson Healthcare is a regional healthcare network in southwestern Illinois, composed of entities including Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital of Staunton, Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, Anderson Surgery Center, Maryville Imaging, and Anderson Medical Group. Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus is the latest effort to bring exceptional healthcare services to the residents of southwestern Illinois. Our quality services are evident by our accreditations, certifications and designations which endorse our expertise. The mission of our 1400+ employees is to exceed expectations in providing personal, convenient, quality healthcare.

