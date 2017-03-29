GODFREY – Children ages 5-7 can explore their piano playing abilities during KinderKeys, a four-week group class offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory division.

Classes will be held at 4 p.m. each Wednesday, April 5-26, on the Godfrey Campus. Early enrollment is encouraged, as the class is limited to five students.

Parents don't need to own a piano for their child, as practice can be done on an inexpensive keyboard at home if no piano is available.

KinderKeys is about introducing children to music through an engaging curriculum which includes songs, games, music theory and practice assignments. This class will prepare students to read music and develop rhythm skills.

Instructor Barbara McHugh, of Godfrey, is teaching the class. She has taught elementary music for 27 years in the St. Louis area and has had students selected to perform in the American Choral Directors Association national and division honor choirs.

Cost for the four classes is $60 and includes all materials.

For more information or to register, call the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For more information about this class or private music lessons, please call Susan Parton Stanard, L&C Music Prep Coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.