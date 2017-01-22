EDWARDSVILLE - Kindergarten registration will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, for students who will attend Edwardsville School District 7 during the 2017-18 school year.

Parents of kindergarten-aged children should register their child on this date. Registration dates for 1st – 12th grade students will occur in the summer.



All incoming Kindergarten students should be registered for the 2017-18 school year no later than March 2nd. If you are unable to attend the March 2nd date, please contact your building principal before March 2nd to set a date to register your child.

Parents should bring the following documents to registration:

The child’s birth certificate.

Two forms of proof of residency (driver’s license, voter ID, recent utility bill, etc.)

Phone number and address of three adults who can be called in an emergency.

Name and phone number of the child’s doctor and dentist.

An e-mail address for each parent.

An $80 registration fee is required by Aug. 15, 2017 - your child’s first day of school.

Kindergarten students are required to have a physical, dental and vision exam so please make these appointments early. These exams do not have to be completed by registration time, but but will be required the first day of school.

2017—2018 Kindergarten Registration

Who: Children who are age 5 on or before September 1, 2017 What: Pre-registration for students entering kindergarten in the 2017-18 school year.

When: Thursday, March 2, 2017 Noon – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The school your child will attend for kindergarten Kindergarten Information Nights for Parents—2017 (Parents should plan to attend one session)

February 2: Leclaire Elementary

February 21: Nelson Elementary

March 15: Goshen Elementary

March 16: Glen Carbon Elementary

March 23: Midway Elementary

March 30: Hamel Elementary

All meetings are scheduled from 6:30—7:30 p.m. These meetings are for parent/guardians of incoming kindergarten students. Students do not need to attend.

All meetings will be identical, so please attend the meeting that is most convenient regardless of location. The presentation will include: An overview of the kindergarten experience. An explanation of policies regarding half-day enrollment. General information about District 7 schools · Information about your child’s kindergarten orientation.

