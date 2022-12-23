WOOD RIVER - At approximately 6 a.m. Central time Friday, Kinder Morgan’s Wood River Terminal experienced a gasoline release at the terminal following severe winter weather in the area. Kinder Morgan's Senior Communications Specialist Katherine Hill said there was no fire or injuries associated with this gas release.

Temperatures dropped to below zero degrees on Thursday night with a wind chill of 25 degrees below zero, which made the conditions very difficult for those present in the cleanup.

"At this time, the tank associated with the release has been isolated and shut down," she said. "Local emergency responders are on site and air monitoring is being conducted. The gasoline is contained onsite, and we have mobilized resources to begin cleanup activities."

She continued and said the appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and an investigation into the cause and quantity of the release will be conducted.

"We are working closely with our customers on potential impacts," Hill said.

Wood River Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut confirmed his department was one of the agencies working on the project.

