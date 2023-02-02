Couples names: Kim & Kraig Daniels

City: Hartford

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met pr started dating: August 30, 2014

Date married: October 14, 2017

What makes your relationship special? We’re best friends?? Life can be rough and stressful at times but at the end of the day, we always know who to turn to, to make each other smile and feel secure.

Share a memory you have made together: One of our best memories outside of having kids was experiencing our first vacation together. I planned a surprise trip to Eugene Oregon, that will be a forever memory we look back on and smile.