ALTON - Kieley Woods is the first-ever freshman to be recognized as an Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Remarkarkable Redbird of the Month.

Woods has made her mark even though her time at Alton High has only been a few short months. She is a member of Upward Bound, a student group that focuses on preparing students for college and helps to give students confidence in public speaking. Kieley has appreciated the efforts of the group and being a part of visits to area colleges such as Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and Harris Stowe University. She said that it has definitely opened her eyes to see different schools.

Kieley is also a member of the A-Town Steppers, a Step Team that you will see perform during halftime of home Alton High School boys and girls basketball games. The team consists of 10 girls who practice on Mondays and Wednesdays and perform on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Check your Alton High boys and girls basketball schedules for when you may be able to see the A-Town Steppers perform live.

Kieley gives a lot of credit to her family for supporting her to this point in life. She mentions her mother as a motivating presence and holds her older sister, Aaliah, in high regard for being influential in her life. Kieley calls her sister her "best friend."

Kieley shares that she would watch her older sister and admire that she follows her dreams, one of which is to be an interior designer, which her sister is in school for at the time of this writing. As it has been paid forward to her by her older sister, Kieley would like to do the same to her younger sister, Catelyn, who she really enjoys spending time with.

Kieley wishes to become a daycare or elementary school teacher and currently has Purdue University as her top choice of schools that she would like to attend upon graduation from Alton High.

