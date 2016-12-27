BRUSSELS - Brussels girls basketball star Baylee Kiel will likely break a school scoring record today, once thought unbreakable of 1,760 points held by Jessica Kamp.

Kiel entered today with 1,755 points and needed just six points to eclipse Kamp’s record.

Kamp died tragically in a car accident in 2001, just prior to her 21st birthday. She was a 1998 graduate of Brussels High School and attending college at the time.

Brussels plays Taylorville and Calhoun today in the Jersey Holiday Tourney.

Brussels head coach Doug Meyer said he would like to see Kiel top the 2,000-point career mark after this accomplishment. He is also hopeful to see her on the radar of several college coaches after the kind of season she is having to date.

“I think she is interested in playing college,” he said. “There have been some colleges talking to her and I think more will be in the future with her accomplishments."

Meyer said he was extremely proud of Kiel and all of her teammates. Brussels girls basketball team entered play today with an 8-1 record.

