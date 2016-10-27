Emma Burney and Kyle Foss of Bethalto work on a recipe during “Kids in the Kitchen” at Alton Memorial Hospital earlier this year

ALTON – Childhood obesity is a raging epidemic in every developed country. Alton Memorial Hospital is taking on that problem withKids in the Kitchen,” an event designed to teach elementary school children ages 4-12 how to prepare healthy snacks.

“Kids in the Kitchen” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. The event provides a hands-on environment with a goal of promoting child health and wellness by empowering children and youth to make healthy lifestyle choices, therefore preventing obesity and its associated health risks.

Call 800-392-0936 to register. Space is limited, and each child in attendance must have a caregiver with them.

Dr. Laura Hill, a pediatrician on staff at AMH, will lead the program along with the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services staff. The program will revolve around healthy food and beverages with the holiday season approaching.

“The Kids In the Kitchen program is committed to helping families develop healthy food practices and habits,” Dr. Hill said “The kids have a great time both assembling and eating the quick recipes at this event, and the caregivers give great feedback about the healthy habits we share with them. We are looking forward to working with another great group of kids this time.”

 

