You're Beautiful With Brian Trust! Ft. Kidada Miller

ALTON - On a recent episode of “You’re Beautiful” with Brian Trust, Kidada Miller shared how God has led her through challenges and given her peace.

Miller is an entrepreneur, and she serves as the founder and president of K. Miller Foundation and the Midwest Best of Black Awards Gala. In all her work, she tries to give back to the community and support other entrepreneurs and Black business owners. Her faith helps her in this work, and she relies on God’s guidance.

“Being seated at His feet is the only place I’ve found peace,” she said. “I’m known to be a little extra. So when people see me, they just see this extra person. But you don’t see me when I’m seated at His feet and my face is fully wet and I’ve got a towel down because I’m just blubbering and crying everywhere. That’s the moment to get that out, and then you put that suit back on and walk outside with the utmost confidence.”

Miller believes that her strength comes from God. She said she “can’t be effective out there” if her internal life isn’t centered around God.

Though she has gone through her share of “storms,” her faith guides her in everything she does. She tries to emulate Jesus Christ and show love to all people, which has helped her grow in her relationships.

“I’m learning the power of quiet, of holding my tongue,” Miller said. “The human part of us, the emotions are going to be there. All that stuff is going to come up. But at the same time, we have to lead with the love of the Lord.”

Through life’s challenges, Miller has relied on the Lord for strength. She shared that when she experiences depression or a “funk,” she listens to worship music and prays. This allows her to grow closer to God.

Miller knows a lot of people feel overwhelmed and unsure how to build a relationship with God. She encourages them to simply start talking to Him. Prayer is a powerful tool, and Miller believes it can serve an important purpose for those who want to grow in their faith.

“It doesn’t have to be eloquent, you guys,” she said. “It’s a personal conversation with you and the Father. Go back to the basics. ‘Our Father who art in Heaven.’ Start there, and the rest will come.”

Not only does Miller’s personal life benefit from her relationship with God, but she believes her professional life is also improved through her faith. She shared that she prays with her team before every event.

Miller encourages people to focus on their faith every day. For those who are just starting to build their relationship with God, she urges them to treat prayer like a conversation and trust that God will bring them peace.

“You have to remind yourself sometimes who you are and whose you are before even picking the cross up for the day,” she said. “Find your ‘why’ and start building your relationship with God. Like I said, things don’t have to be so eloquent, and you don’t have to know scripture word for word. But the Bible does tell us to give God back His word. So do your best in that, in your learning, in your truth. But just try to have that conversation, and believe me, the things will come. The peace will come.”

