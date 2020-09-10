WOOD RIVER– KH Properties, a multifamily development and management company, is pleased to announce the completion of its newest apartment community, Metro Apartments at Wood River. This 224 unit property was severely neglected and has undergone significant remodeling with all new exteriors including roofs, windows, siding, area lighting, and entry doors as well as almost all interiors.

Since its purchase in early 2018, most interiors have been upgraded with new vinyl plank wood flooring, cabinets, appliances, LED lighting, bathrooms, in-unit laundry rooms, and kitchens. This market rate property has been improved since purchase from 45% occupancy and now operates at 100% occupancy where the focus is on building a community that residents are pleased to call their home. Future planned upgrades include parking lots and site work.

“The goal of this project has always been to restore these strong rental properties back to the Wood River market and provide an attractive property with an exceptional location to our residents and their families,” said CEO Jeff Kreutz. “Bringing this apartment complex community back to relevance has been a huge win for both us and the community and serves as a great example of what KH Properties is all about.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The property consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom floorplans with a heavy mix of 2 bedroom (1,000 sq. ft.) townhomes perfectly suited for families. Its location on the outskirts of St. Louis is near retail, restaurants, parks, baseball fields, rec centers, and a strong labor market at major job hubs which all make this an attractive property for a wide audience of potential renters. It is less than 9 miles from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and only 5 minutes from downtown Alton shopping and casinos. The Great River Road, with unlimited outings for the family, is right out your doorstep as well.

KH Properties, founded by Jeff Kreutz and Matthew Hoffman in 2002, has completed 18 large scale projects over the last 19 years. The Metro Apartments at Wood River community is the latest of the many projects and the most recent of 4 in the Southwestern Illinois area.



About KH Properties LLC

KH Properties is a private, full-service multifamily development and investment firm specializing in the renovation and management of once neglected multifamily apartment communities. Over the last 19 years, we have completed 18 large scale projects containing over 2,500 apartment units as well as other projects including high rise condo conversions, senior living, commercial office and retail space, and a hotel. We are driven to purchase and breathe life back into neglected and often mis-managed properties which need significant capital renovations, improved management, and leasing practices. Our in-house construction management teams currently provide homes for just under 2,000 families at 8 locations. We look towards creating communities where people can raise a family and for continued future growth in the Midwest and Southeastern US. To learn more about KH Properties and their projects, visit khproperties.com.





More like this: