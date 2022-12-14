ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a terrible crime that occurred at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the 5000 block of Delmar Blvd. in the Central West End area of St. Louis at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The KFC apparently ran out of corn, and when a 25-year-old employee went out to talk with the driver who was upset, they returned back inside with a gunshot wound.

St. Louis Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition after the wound injury and is hospitalized.

The suspect supposedly took off after firing the weapon. St. Louis Metropolitan Police said the suspect was a “black man, 40-50 years of age with a thin build and a scruffy beard and last seen wearing a gray hood with sleeves and a blue jean jacket.”

Police investigators said the suspect was in the drive-thru of the restaurant, tried to place an order, and an employee informed him the business was out of corn. The suspect reportedly made threats toward the employee from the speaker box before the person went out to talk to him and then was wounded by a gunshot.

