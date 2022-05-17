SPRINGFIELD – A bill strengthening the One Day Rest in Seven Act has been signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker.

Senate Bill 3146 is the result of negotiations among the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL), the business community, community groups, and unions.

“The changes will strengthen the One Day Rest in Seven Act and reflect the ongoing mission of the Illinois Department of Labor to protect the rights, wages, and working conditions for people in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

The One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts. The changes enacted as part of SB 3146 are intended to clarify the day of rest requirements for workers whose schedules don’t align with a Sunday to Saturday calendar week and apply to any consecutive seven-day work period. The amendments also require an additional 20-minute break for workers during a 12-hour shift and clarify penalties for bad actors.

Employers with fewer than 25 employees that violate the act can face a penalty of $250 per offense and damages up to $250 per offense. Employers with 25 or more employees that violate the act can face a penalty of $500 per offense and damages up to $500 per offense.

Every employer covered by the Act must post a notice at the workplace to notify employees of their rights under this Act. IDOL will provide this notice on its website for employers to download and post.

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2023, giving employers time to update meal and rest break policies and remain in compliance with the law.

