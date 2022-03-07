FOSTERBURG - Long-time firefighter Kevin Wallace brings a wealth of experience to his new position in Fosterburg as fire chief. He was recently sworn in as the new chief for Fosterburg Fire Protection District. Wallace said his goal was never to be a chief but he is now excited to work with the other firefighters in his department.

Kevin is a Fosterburg native and joined the fire protection district the summer of 1986 while in school at Cedarville, Ohio. He obtained his EMT license and began working for Campbell’s Ambulance (now Lifestar) in Alton in the 1980s. He married his wife Tonya in 1989 and joined the Godfrey Fire District staff.

He continued his education and obtained Illinois and Missouri paramedic licenses and worked at St. Louis City EMS before getting a position with the University City Fire Department in St. Louis in 1991. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of captain and he retired in December of 2017 after a 27-year career. He then worked for Banner Fire Equipment and joined the Carlinville and Shipman fire departments in 2018. He now lives in Shipman. He and his wife, Tonya, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Wallace said helping people and the brotherhood involved in firefighting are two reasons he stayed for such a long period of time.

“You have to come together and solve a problem,” he said. “I love every aspect of firefighting; every day is different.”

Wallace said his goals for the Fosterburg Fire Protection District are to grow some of the firefighters as leaders and promote them within the department. He also said his goal is to continue the success the department has had through the years.

He said his wife, Tonya, has been unbelievable and his constant support.

“Tonya is the wings behind everything I do,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything without her.”

