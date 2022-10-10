Father Chris Uhl, OMV, pastor of St. Mary's, pulls the winning Sweepstakes ticket.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes winners were announced on Sunday night. The list of winners is below, along with some photos.

Kevin Walker had the winning Sweepstakes ticket and took home $10,000. Tony Keller had the second-place ticket, good for $5,000, and Alicia Erwin won third place and $3,000.

Carolyn Simansky, public relations representative for Oktoberfest, said this about the overall weekend:

“We had perfect Oktoberfest weather for three days. It was a fabulous success."

The St. Mary's Oktoberfest grand-prize winner was Kevin Walker, shown with St. Mary's priests, from left, Father Ben Unachukwu, Father Leland Thorpe, Kevin Walker, Father Chris Uhl and Father Paul Kallal.

The St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes $5,000 second-place winner was Tony Keller. From left to right, Father Paul Kallal, Tony Keller and Father Chris Uhl, pastor.

Tony Keller reacting to his prize win.

Full List Of St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes Winners:

Article continues after sponsor message

1st place, $10K

  • Kevin Walker

2nd place, $5K

  • Tony Keller

3rd place, $3K

  • Alicia Erwin

4th Place, $1K

  • Doris Jackson

5th place, $1K

  • Alice Banghart

6th place, $500

  • Greg & Jessica Roth

7th place, $500

  • Bill Lawson

8th place, $500

  • Reggie Sparks

9th place, $500

  • Gloria Boston

10th place, $500

  • Bob & Phyllis Rill