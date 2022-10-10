Kevin Walker Wins $10,000 St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes, Tony Keller Takes Second Prize Of $5,000
ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes winners were announced on Sunday night. The list of winners is below, along with some photos.
Kevin Walker had the winning Sweepstakes ticket and took home $10,000. Tony Keller had the second-place ticket, good for $5,000, and Alicia Erwin won third place and $3,000.
Carolyn Simansky, public relations representative for Oktoberfest, said this about the overall weekend:
“We had perfect Oktoberfest weather for three days. It was a fabulous success."
Full List Of St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes Winners:
1st place, $10K
- Kevin Walker
2nd place, $5K
- Tony Keller
3rd place, $3K
- Alicia Erwin
4th Place, $1K
- Doris Jackson
5th place, $1K
- Alice Banghart
6th place, $500
- Greg & Jessica Roth
7th place, $500
- Bill Lawson
8th place, $500
- Reggie Sparks
9th place, $500
- Gloria Boston
10th place, $500
- Bob & Phyllis Rill
