ALTON - The St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes winners were announced on Sunday night. The list of winners is below, along with some photos.

Kevin Walker had the winning Sweepstakes ticket and took home $10,000. Tony Keller had the second-place ticket, good for $5,000, and Alicia Erwin won third place and $3,000.

Carolyn Simansky, public relations representative for Oktoberfest, said this about the overall weekend:

“We had perfect Oktoberfest weather for three days. It was a fabulous success."

Full List Of St. Mary's Oktoberfest Sweepstakes Winners:

1st place, $10K