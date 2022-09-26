EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Police Chief Kevin Schmoll signed off for the final time on Friday at SIUE.

Schmoll has been an ever-present resource on the SIUE campus as he had served for 28 years in different capacities. SIUE Police Department said Chief Schmoll has been an invaluable member of the department and his leadership will be greatly missed.

“Thank you Chief for your dedication and commitment to the safety of the SIUE community,” SIUE Police Department said in a statement on Friday. ·

Schmoll will now become assistant director of the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission. The purpose of the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission is to improve and strengthen law enforcement; to encourage research and development directed toward new and improved methods for the prevention and reduction of crime and the detection and apprehension of criminals.

Chief Schmoll is a well-known and respected member of law enforcement leadership in Southwestern Illinois and he seems to be a perfect candidate for the new role.

