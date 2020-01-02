EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Tim Hall announced the appointment of Kevin Martin as the Director of Special Projects & Internal Operations.

Martin joins SIUE Intercollegiate Athletics after spending more than 19 years working for the University Foundation. He has been the Director of University Advancement & Foundation Operations.

His new role with SIUE Athletics will be guiding and overseeing many of the department's major fundraising projects.

He will manage the SIUE Day fundraising initiatives focusing on staff giving, act as the primary liaison for the Red & Black Benefit and meet with prospective donors introducing the re-branded Excellence Fund. Working with other members of the department, Martin will help identify donors in an effort to build fundraising portfolios for the department and its sports.

Martin's also has duties in the facility rental process, student rental worker scheduling, payroll for game officials and staff and in the execution of game contracts for all teams.

