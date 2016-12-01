ALTON - Kevin Frakes & Company are rockin' the Alton Little Theater Showplace every night with rehearsals for "Christmas with Ol' Blue Eyes - A Tribute to Frank Sinatra: The Man and His Music."

The community is invited to come share a magical night with some of the best music an vocals.

Tickets are just $25 and include a dessert plate and libations. Call 618-462-3205 or go online to http://www.altonlittletheater.org to get your tickets today.