EDWARDSVILLE - Kevin C. Douglas was officially sworn in as the latest patrol officer to join the Edwardsville Police Department at the Edwardsville City council meeting on Tuesday, July 18.

After being sworn in, Douglas shook hands with each of the City Council members and Mayor Art Risavy before taking a few quick photos with Police Chief Michael Fillback and members of his family.

Douglas received lots of applause from attendees, including a standing ovation after taking the official oath.

In other Edwardsville personnel news, Robert Ferguson received the Employee Excellence Award. While Ferguson did not attend the meeting, Mayor Risavy said he was nominated for going above and beyond as a Splash Pad monitor and concessions manager for each of the city’s parks.

The following appointments and resignations were also approved by the council:

  • Appointment of Kent Weber to the Historic Preservation Commission, with a term ending in 2026
  • Resignation of Tabitha Crow from the Human Relations Committee
  • Resignation of John Harvey from the Human Relations Committee

A full recording of the July 18 meeting is available at the top of this story or on the City of Edwardsville Facebook page.

New Edwardsville Police Officer Kevin Douglas (left) stands with Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback (right)

