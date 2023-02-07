Kevin & Kris Blumenberg's Love Story
Couples names: Kevin & Kris Blumenberg
City: Hardin
Date met or started dating: March 17, 1984
Date married: September 23, 1989
What makes your relationship special? He’s type A and I’m type B. Complete opposite personalities but we compliment each other.
Share a memory you have made together: Our 30 year anniversary trip. We went on a road trip with no reservations or plans. We ended up in Tunica - Memphis - Lynchburg TN and ended in Nashville. A week of open roads and so many memories.