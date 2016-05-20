Compete with Kenny Wallace at the Gateway Motorsports Park Kartplex at 6p.m. and meet BMOC and Fan Sensation NASCAR Driver Rico Abreu

He’s the current fan sensation of NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series and he stands just over four feet tall.

"My unique stature, I've never let anything like that bother me," Rico Abreu said earlier this year in an interview with Yahoo Sports. Abreu was born with Achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that limits bone growth.

Abreu is a new member of the ThorSport Racing team and drives the custom-built No. 98 Toyota. The media and fans love his oversized personality and his world-class celebratory burnouts. Abreu, 24 years old, has become one of the most promising young drivers in racing.

The California native will be visiting Gateway Motorsports Park with his team on June 1 to get ready for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivn’ for Linemen 200 on June 27.

Abreu began his racing career with karts and open-wheel cars on dirt. Abreu won the 29th annual Chili Bowl Nationals, one of dirt track racing’s most prestigious events. The 2015 season brought his first involvement with stock-car racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. There, he won three pole positions and scored his first victory at Columbus (Ohio) Motor Speedway, 120 miles south of ThorSport's headquarters. He debuted in the Camping World Truck Series for the last two events in 2015 with NTS Motorsports.

