GODFREY - The Alton High School girls golf partnership between sophomore Addison Kenney and senior Samantha Eales played well on Saturday in the Alton Kickoff Scramble tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey, shooting a one-over-par 72 to finish third in the event, the first tournament of the new season for the Redbirds.

Both Kenney and Eales are off to good starts for Alton and are considered the two best golfers on a young Redbird squad.

"So far," said Alton head coach Jon Kenney in reference to Addison Kenney's start. "She's been very consistent, working hard on her game, working on the fundamentals. I'm expecting a big season from her and she expects that from herself also. She can't look too far ahead, just one match, one tournament at a time."

The Redbirds have a young team, with many young and inexperienced golfers, and as the only senior on the team, Eales will provide much-needed leadership and set the example for the younger players.

"I've got a couple of new players this year," Kenney said. "My senior, Samantha Eales, is looking to set some new (personal records). Samantha has been working hard on her game, too, and expect good scores."

All of the players have been hard at work on their games and as the season goes along, the golfers hope to enjoy success on the various courses they'll play this year.



"They're all putting a lot of work in," Kenney said, "and they're a young team. We have two brand new players and a second-year player, so they're still brand new to the game."

The numbers are a bit down for girls golf at Alton High and Kenney invited anyone who's interested in playing to come out for the team.

"We're still looking for new players and our numbers are down," Kenney said, "but if there's anyone who wants to play, we'll be glad to teach them."

