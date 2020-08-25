MADISON - Kennedy Holmes will sing the national anthem prior to Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series races during Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Mega Weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 15-year-old St. Louis native made her stage performing debut at age 10, as Little Inez in The Muny’s 2015 production of Hairspray. Since then, she has remained a local theatre constant with several additional performances at The Muny, Stages and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. She has also been a member of The Muny Kids and STAGES Performing Arts Academy Triple Threats programs. Holmes has performed in numerous local and national events as both a singer and stage performer.

Most recently, Kennedy earned global acclaim with a breakout performance of Adele’s “Turning Tables,” headlining Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice. Throughout a magical run to the finals of the season, audiences and coaches Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine marveled at Holmes’ talent calling her, “Quite possibly the greatest singer to appear on the show.” Ellen DeGeneres marveled Kennedy saying simply, “This girl is incredible.”

Offstage, Kennedy is an eighth-grade student at John Burroughs School in St. Louis. She enjoys volleyball, gymnastics and spending time with her friends and family – including her mom, dad, older brother and sister.

A true triple threat, Kennedy hopes to pursue a multi-faceted career on stage, screen and in studio but most of all she hopes to inspire. “I want everyone in the world to know, especially young girls like me, that anything and everything is possible. I’ve been incredibly blessed by my experiences and I’m going to use that to be the best that I can be.”

