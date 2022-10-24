BUFFALO GROVE - The Father McGivney Catholic High girls' tennis doubles team of Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck made school history by winning the first match in the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis state tournament in the program’s inaugural year at Buffalo Grove High in northwest suburban Chicago.

Taylor and Beck won their first-round match – the school’s first-ever state tournament match of any kind – in a 6-3, 7-5 decision over Karli Mann and Jersey Summers of Herrin.

Taylor-Beck are Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic.

The duo then lost their second-round match to Sanskriti Sanav and Paula Almeda of Chicago University 6-1, 6-1, then were defeated in a hard-fought match in the second round of the consolation bracket to Ava Cammon and Kathryn Jennings of Flora 7-5,6-7 (4-7 in the tiebreak), 10-2 and were eliminated from the tournament.

In the Triad Sectional semifinals, Evans and Beck captured the third-place match and defeated Moody and Lanter 6-1, 6-2, while Saffel and Burton took the final over Speer and Hartoin 6-4, 6-1.

The appearance of Taylor and Beck in the state tournament climaxed an excellent first season for the Griffins, who are coached by former Edwardsville standout tennis player Callaghan Adams.

