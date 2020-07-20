Name: Kelsey LaDon Gihring

Parents: Kaitlyn Miller and Konner Gihring

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 19 1/4 inches

Date: 7-1-2020

Time: 3:51am

Hospital: St. Anthony’s Hospital

Grandparents: Brandy Mank and Rodney Miller of Bethalto, IL and Bob and Kasey Gihring of Edwardsville, IL

Great Grandparents: Stella and Ed Miller of Wood River, IL, Jim Mank of Bethalto, IL, Kathy and Monte Little of Granite City, IL and Minnie Sheppard of Moro, IL

