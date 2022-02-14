Our Love Story:

The Couple: Kelsey and Jake from Bunker Hill

Date Met/Started Dating: May 4, 2019

Briefly Describe First Date: Lake and Texas Roadhouse

Date Married: February 11, 2022

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Hunting, spending time together

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always make sure you communicate, communication is the key. Always tell the truth to each other.