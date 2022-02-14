Kelsey & Jake's Love Story
February 14, 2022 11:14 AM
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Kelsey and Jake from Bunker Hill
Date Met/Started Dating: May 4, 2019
Briefly Describe First Date: Lake and Texas Roadhouse
Date Married: February 11, 2022
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Hunting, spending time together
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Always make sure you communicate, communication is the key. Always tell the truth to each other.