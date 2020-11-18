Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislative language, introduced by Congresswoman Robin Kelly, to protect older Americans from COVID-19-related scams.

Originally introduced as the bipartisan Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, the legislation was included in the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act (H.R. 2610) which the House passed on voice vote today.

The legislation directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to make digital resources available for older Americans and caregivers on the nature of scams in their geographic area and provides connections to law enforcement. The legislation also requires the FTC to submit a report to Congress on the number and types of scams targeting seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation also requires the FTC to make recommendations on how to prevent scams targeting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies.

“Our senior citizens have borne the brunt of this pandemic. Now, scammers are targeting older Americans and preying on their COVID-19 fears,” Congresswoman Robin Kelly said. “We have a moral obligation to stop these con artists by empowering seniors with facts and information while aggressively targeting criminals with all available FTC resources.”

Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS01) was an original co-sponsor of the House legislation and Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced the Senate companion bill (S. 3824). The bill was endorsed by the AARP, Elder Justice Coalition, American Society on Aging and National Adult Protective Services Association.

