Name: Kellin James Farmer

Parents:Kayla Farmer

Birth weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 5:25 pm

Date: 8/10/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Grand parents: Misty abd Crystal Farmer of Bunker Hills and Michael Farmer of Glen Carbon

Great Grandparents: Margie Kincaid of Bunker Hill

