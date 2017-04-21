ALTON - Kellie Mans has been a contributor in middle distances and relays for the Alton Redbirds for the past two seasons, but Tuesday, she had a break-out day in the 400 meters, blazing around the track for a time of 1:00.0.

Kellie, the sister of the Redbirds' high jump star, Katie, defeated J. Turner of East St. Louis and Ally Foote, both top runners, in the race. Turner recorded a time of 1:01.09, and Foote had a time of 1:01.80. Turner had a seed time of 58.40; Kellie's seed time was 1:02.0.

Alton head girls track and field coach Jada Moore said Mans' performance was probably the best of the day for the Redbirds.

"She had been an 800 runner and we through we would trying something new and she was first place in the 400 today," Moore said of Kellie Mans. "She ran a great race."

Jeanea Epps was fifth in the 100 meters for Alton with a time of 12:42. Alton's 4 x 100 relay was fifth (49.74) and the 4 x 200 relay was fourth (1:48.55). The 4 x 400 relay was fourth (4:18.86).

O'Fallon won the Alton Invitational title with 183 points to East St. Louis' 178. Edwardsville was third with 100 points.