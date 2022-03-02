EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 has named Kelli Pirtle the new principal of Woodland Elementary.

The hiring was approved on February 28, 2022, by the District #7 Board of Education. Pirtle will assume the role starting the 2022-2023 school year.

Pirtle will replace Susan Converse at Woodland Elementary, who will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“Ms. Pirtle is a veteran educational leader with an impressive knowledge of elementary curriculum and instructional best practices,” said District #7 Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We are thrilled to have her join the District #7 community.”

Pirtle comes to Woodland from Waynesville (Mo.) R-VI School District, where she served as a fifth-grade teacher, aspiring administrator, assistant principal administrative intern, and assistant principal at East and Freedom Elementary Schools. Additionally, she served on the district’s CSIP Committee, Diversity Committee, Personnel Advisory Committee, PBIS Committee, and worked closely with the district Board Certified Behavior Analyst and Student Support Team.

“I am honored to join the Woodland Elementary family in the upcoming academic year,” said Pirtle. “I look forward to future accomplishments of Woodland and the partnerships focused on empowering students to achieve personal success.”

Pirtle also previously served in the Bay County School District in Panama City, Fla., as a paraprofessional (kindergarten and fifth grade) and a departmentalized fifth-grade teacher at Parker Elementary.

She holds an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from William Woods University, a master's degree in education in educational and instructional leadership from Columbia College, and a bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Pirtle holds professional educator certification as principal (all levels in Illinois and K-8 in Missouri) and elementary education (1-6 in Illinois and Missouri).

