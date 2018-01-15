GLEN CARBON - A reward of $3,500 has been posted by Kellerman Investigations for any information that could help locate the hit-and-run driver that killed Ervin Goeden, 93, a World War II veteran and retired United States Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Ervin’s wife, Patricia, was critically injured in the crash that occurred at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, on Interstate 64, mile marker 47, near Nashville, IL.

The State Police are looking for a possible black Cadillac STS with dark tinted windows.

Article continues after sponsor message

The passenger side of the Cadillac struck the driver’s side of the Goeden’s vehicle, forcing it off the road and striking a kill. Ervin Goeden subsequently died after the crash.

Police have said the Cadillac could possibly have silver paint that transferred to the middle or rear of the passenger side. It is unknown what state the Cadillac is from, Kellerman Investigations said.

The Illinois State Police is asking anyone with information to call (618) 542-2172, extension 1202. The current reward is set at $3,500 by Kellerman Investigations for any information that leads to an arrest.

The driver appeared to be headed in the direction toward Belleville on I-64. Kellerman and the State Police hope people will share this post in case someone in the region might have some type of information on the crash since they were headed this direction.

More like this: