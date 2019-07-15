Keller Construction Resurfaces EHS Parking Lot, Sidewalks, in Massive Summer Project
July 15, 2019 11:40 AM July 17, 2019 5:38 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Keller Construction workers are hard at work resurfacing the Edwardsville High School parking lot and sidewalk areas.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Workers on site said the parking lot has to be completed hopefully by the end of the month.
Article continues after sponsor message
Included are photos on Saturday morning of Keller employees on the job.