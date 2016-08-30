EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Township public safety booth at the recent Rotary Criterium accomplished and exceeded goals of fittings and helmet distributions.

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital worked with Edwardsville Township and conducted bike helmet safety checks and taught children how to correctly fit their helmets during the event. If a child had a helmet that fit incorrectly and it could be replaced, they also provided a new one. Some children who didn’t have helmets also picked up one for free.

Edwardsville Township was the public safety sponsor for the entire Criterium and this specific booth and hosted SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Kohl's 4 Kids program partners with SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital and Kohl's donates money to help reduce childhood injuries car seats, bike helmets and safety education. Some Kohl’s employees from the local store also volunteered their time in the booth.

The booth was open from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Saturday of the Criterium and was busy the entire time.

Edwardsville Township Administrator Jeanne Wojcieszak said the helmet safety distribution tent and process was once again a huge success with nearly 200 helmets being given to infants all the way to teenagers. She said several children also had their adjusted so they fit properly. The staff for Cardinal Glennon were ecstatic about the Criterium kids’ safety program success. “They said anytime they can have an event and distribute 150 helmets, it is a tremendous success.”

"The helmets giveaway and helmet safety education are great way to give back to the community. We are glad we could bring Cardinal Glennon’s safety program to an event to help children in our community stay safe," Wojcieszak said.

Wojcieszak said the Criterium is a perfect place for a helmet fitting and giveaway because of the great crowd. There is also a kids race around 6:30 each year.

More like this: