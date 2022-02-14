BELLEVILLE - Mrs. Michelle and Mrs. Jess Vega have a simple but quite effective way of keeping their marriage intact: “We keep constant open communication and keep things light-hearted,” Michelle said. “We let go of the petty stuff and focus on the happy little things.”

The female couple has been together since October 29, 2017.

“We knew each other for six years, but we never really hung out in the same group,” Michelle said. “Our first date was a sushi dinner and a movie.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The couple was married on August 10, 2021.

Michelle’s dad - Michael - is originally from the Alton-Godrey area. She said both she and Jess are very much into physical fitness. Jess is a personal trainer in O’Fallon. Michelle works for Magellan Health.

“We are pretty much the same in every aspect, almost like twins,” Michelle said.

“I was in love with her for a long time,” Michelle said. “We both went down a road with different life relationships, but when we got together, our timing was perfect.”

Michelle’s Valentine’s Day message to others not necessarily with the love of their life is: “I would say there is always hope. There is someone out there for you, I do believe it. Jess and I treat each other like a couple is supposed to treat a partner. We let the little things go. We are also still best friends. God gave us a gift.”

More like this: