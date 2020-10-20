GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for a temporary detour announced this month by Kansas City Southern Railroad.

KCS RR will be temporarily closing the Ingham Lane railroad crossing to conduct routine periodic maintenance and repair work next Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Work shall begin in the morning on Wednesday, October 28 at 7 AM and it is possible work may continue through Thursday night on October 29th until 6 PM, afterwards the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

Sichra states that KCS RR will be coordinating the closure and detour route, A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the temporary closure.

Local first responders and mutual aid agencies-Fire, Police, EMS (and utility companies) have already been notified of the closure so they can adjust emergency response or operational routes. Residents and motorists should also try to avoid the area and pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

For any community concerns or complaints, you can contact the KCS RR at CommunityConcerns@kcsouthern.com or call (816)-983-1987

