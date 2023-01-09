GRANITE CITY - Kaylyn Wiley, a senior outside hitter in volleyball, and also an outstanding basketball player in the winter is leaving her part in Granite City High School athletics.

Grace Hurst coached Wiley in volleyball and said she could always rely on Kaylyn for her contributions to the team.

“She was one of the most consistent players on the team if not the most consistent,” the coach said. “She led through her play in every aspect. She is also super positive and lifts all of her teammates up. She mixed her game up and continuously improved each game.”

Kaylyn is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Wiley was extremely versatile and also played back row for her as well.

“She always goes after balls and made great plays, she read the hitters well, and also has a very high volleyball IQ.”

Granite City head girls basketball coach Greg Vaughn said he was fortunate enough to coach Kaylyn (Pennie) Wiley throughout junior high school and high school.”

“She is one of the hardest working student-athletes that I have worked with in my years of coaching basketball,” he said. “She is coachable, never takes a day off, and leads by example."

"Beyond the court, she has shown to be a young woman of character, intelligence, and talent. As a senior at Granite City High School Penny displays the leadership and work ethic that every coach hopes for from their top players. She has a great attitude, is polite and humble. I have thoroughly enjoyed watching her play and will miss her next year.”

More like this: