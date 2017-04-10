GLEN CARBON - The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second highest award a Girl Scout can earn and the highest award that a middle school-aged Girl Scout can earn. With the Silver Award girls are given the chance to demonstrate their leadership and organization skills and become their best self as they show they are determined and dedicated to improving their community.

KayLee Melton and Rebecca Noack, both of Wood River, have spent the last year leading a Daisy Troop through their first year of Girl Scouts in the quest for their Silver Award. On April 1st they were presented their Silver Award during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ All That Glitters Award Ceremony.

Both girls have been in Girl Scouts since they themselves were Daisies and knew from helping at registration nights and through other activities that there is always a need for new leaders. They wanted to pass on some of the skills they have learned in their 9 years of Girl Scouts to first year Daisies and have an established troop ready to hand over to an adult leader in their second year. Melton said she recognized that many leaders struggle in the first year as there is so much that needs to be done for a new troop. Their hope is that by having many things established for their troop that the transition for the new leader will be easy and less overwhelming.

To complete the project both girls attended new leader training required of all new Girl Scout leaders, secured a meeting place, and set the time and days for their meetings. They also attended the recruitment nights for the area to recruit new girls for their troop. The girls set up a meeting at the beginning of the year to go over plans for the year with the parents. Troop meetings were held twice a month where the members of the troop earned Daisy Petals, Financial Literacy Leaves, Cookie Business Leaves or fun patches, with all meetings being planned and led by Melton and Noack. The Daisy troop also went on several field trips, including a flag retirement ceremony, a morning at The Nature Institute and a tour of WBG-Z 1570 Radio Station, just to name a few. They also worked with their Daisies to sell cookies. The members of their troop participated in regular order form sales and also held two different cookie booths in the area. Melton and Noack also taught their Daisies about giving back to their communities through community service projects, including collecting donated cookies for Riverbend Family Ministries.

Melton and Noack also attended monthly leader meetings in the area. This was a great opportunity to learn about upcoming opportunities in the area for their scouts and to meet other leaders in the area. Through these meetings they were also able to get advice from other leaders and share ideas of things they have done in their troop as well.

Noack stated that she through this project she had to have good time management skills as she is involved in other activities through school and her Girl Scout Troop. She also thought that the most challenging part of the project would be always having the patience to work with younger children. She said in the end it was the easiest part of the project as she thoroughly enjoyed working with the girls in her Daisy Troop. Melton stated that she learned that she had to think quickly on her feet as not everything always went as planned. She also stated that the project showed her how many responsibilities a leader has and she learned she has the confidence to take them on. Noack and Melton both said they were excited to pass on the many skills they have gained through their time in Girl Scouts and have loved spending time getting to know their girls. Their hope is that they have laid a foundation for their Daisies that will carry with them and they continue in scouts through Ambassadors as they plan to do.

KayLee Melton is the daughter of Terry and Jennifer Melton and is in the 8th grade at Gateway Legacy Christian Academy.

Rebecca Noack is the daughter of Richard and Carmen Noack and is in the 8th grade at Lewis & Clark Jr. High.

GSSI is the premier organization providing all girls in southern Illinois a premier Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSSI’s mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.