CLASS 2A REGIONALS

AT ROXANA

ROXANA 2, HILLSBORO 1 (9 INNINGS): Zeb Katzmarek's RBI double in the bottom of the ninth gave Roxana the win in a play-in game in their own regional at Roxana City Park.

Roxana head baseball coach Jerry Wheaton described the win as the "biggest of the year" in a clutch situation.

Aiden Briggs was outstanding on the mound in relief and hurled nine strikeouts, another key to the victory, the coach said. Briggs continues to improve throughout the season on the mound and has a bright future ahead.

Coach Wheaton said Briggs seems to love coming in during relief appearances and shutting down hitters.

Katzmarek's winning double was his only hit and RBI the day for the Shells, while Dalton Carriker had two hits and Briggs, Kael Hester, and Mason Crump had the other hits. Landon Sitze fanned three in the game.

Tuetken and Matoush had the two hits for the Hilltoppers in the game.

Hillsboro scored the first run of the game in the third inning, then Roxana countered with a run in the fifth and the game-winner in the ninth inning.

Coach Wheaton said his squad plays an extremely difficult schedule, but the win gives his team big momentum. He added that playing such a tough schedule pays off in the post-season.

"I couldn't be more proud of our kids for this victory," he said.

The Shells are now 11-21 and move on to play against Breese Mater Dei Catholic at Roxana City Park on Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Hilltoppers were eliminated with a 2-20 record.

