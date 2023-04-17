EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School grad Katrina Agustin is concluding her Rose-Hulman Institute Technology track and field career in style.

Recently, the was a member of the Rose-Hulman team that won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship.

Katrina broke the Rose-Hulman 60-meter dash record with her 7.90 seconds performance in the HCAC Conference Championship prelims.

Her 4 x 200 relay team won first place, and she placed second in the 60-meter dash, third in the 60-meter hurdles, and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Katrina is majoring in mechanical engineering. Below are some of her high HCAC point accomplishments at Rose-Hulman.

HCAC POINT SCORING PERFORMANCES



* 14 Total - 3 HCAC Championships

* 1st - 2023 (I) - 4-x-200 - 1:49.86

* 1st - 2021 (I) - 4-x-200 - 1:52.15

* 1st - 2020 (I) - 4-x-200 - 1:49.22

* 2nd - 2023 (I) - 60 - 7.93

* 2nd - 2022 (O) - 4-x-100 - 51.54

* 2nd - 2022 (I) - 4-x-200 - 1:50.21

* 3rd - 2023 (I) - 60 Hurdles - 9.76

* 3rd - 2022 (O) - 100 Hurdles - 18.27

* 4th - 2022 (I) - 60 - 8.07

* 4th - 2020 (I) - 60 - 8.36

* 5th - 2022 (O) - 100 - 12.84

* 5th - 2021 (I) - 60 - 8.60

* 6th - 2023 (I) - 200 - 28.00

* 7th - 2020 (I) - 200 - 28.07

ROSE-HULMAN ALL-TIME TOP FIVE PERFORMANCES:

* 1st - 60 (I) - 7.90

* 2nd - 100 (O) - 12.61

