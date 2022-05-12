Katie’s Pizza Will Donate To Care STL, Help Fund Medical Care For Rescue Animals

ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, May 24th in Rock Hill, Missouri. Funds raised from the day will be donated to the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment (CARE STL), a nonprofit organization that rescues animals in need and provides them with shelter. Plus, their foster program and adoption services connect these animals with people in the community.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far,Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $321,500 to local nonprofit organizations.

Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will be applied to the CARE STL Emergency Medical Fund. This pays for specialized diagnostics and complicated surgeries, as well as 24-hour intensive care, that the on-site clinic is not equipped to treat.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Seeing a treated rescued animal be adopted into a loving home is the most gratifying thing,” said Cate Redfern, who does development and public relations for CARE STL. “This is made possible by the incredible supporters who provide the funding for our staff and volunteers to help the animals heal physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

Founded in 2018, this nonprofit organization provides microchipping and vaccination services each year at low or no cost for families that cannot afford it. In 2021, they held three off-site wellness clinics and administered 626 vaccines and 143 microchips. They also have about 3,000 adoptions annually. To learn more about CARE STL, please visit www.icarestl.org.

ABOUT KATIE’S PIZZA & PASTA OSTERIA

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open from Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visitwww.katiespizzaandpasta.com.

More like this: