ST. LOUIS – Starting today, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is reopening the dining patios at both their Rock Hill and Town & Country locations for seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m. Several safety protocols and rigorous sanitizing systems are now in place for the restaurants including:

Shifting from reusable to disposable menus and installing advanced plasma filtration systems.

Holding daily management and staff meetings.

Taking staff temperatures before every shift.

Requiring all staff to wear masks and change gloves before and after contact with each table.

Requesting that guests wear masks to and from their tables.

Reservations are required and seating is limited to the patios. Guests may remove their masks while seated, and reserved dining times are limited to one and a half hours (late reservations will not be honored).

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is also starting a giveback program with their frozen pizzas, where sales will be matched. This will go toward St. Louis Area Food Bank, Operation Food Search, and two other local-area food banks.

“Now more than ever we need to help those in need. In addition to our restaurants' Giveback Tuesday program, we wanted to start giving back through our online frozen delivery as well,” said co-owner and chef Katie Collier. “Starting today, for every order sold, we will donate one frozen pizza to a local food bank. The first recipient will be St. Louis Area Food Bank. They have been on the frontlines during this time, distributing food to those in need.”

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s Giveback Tuesday program will also continue, in which 100% of the proceeds from each fourth Tuesday of the month are donated to a local charity. This month's event will be held on June 23 at the Rock Hill location, benefitting CHAMP Assistance Dogs. To date, they have donated $231,520 through this program.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from noon to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

