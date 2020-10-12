ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, Oct. 27, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host their monthly Giveback Tuesday event in Town & Country. Community Living, Inc., a nonprofit that works to enrich the lives of people with disabilities, will be the beneficiary from Tuesday’s profits.

Every month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $239,823 to local nonprofit organizations.

“Community Living, Inc. is honored to have been selected to be a recipient of Katie’s Pizza’s Giveback Tuesday event,” said Barb Griffith, president and CEO of Community Living, Inc. “Funds from this event will provide needed sliding scale scholarships for families who are unable to pay the private pay amount for SOAR services.”

Community Living’s Social Opportunities and Recreation (SOAR) program serves youth diagnosed with a developmental disability, ages 12 through high school completion. It encourages youth with developmental disabilities to remain in school, work on necessary life skills that will support them after graduation, and allows parents to continue working while knowing their child has reliable and safe out-of-school care. SOAR has three program components:

- Teen Club operates Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. during the school year from August to May.

- Break Camp operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. when St. Charles County School Districts are on fall, winter, and spring break.

- Summer Camp operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for nine weeks when the St. Charles County School Districts are on summer break.

Currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their Teen Club went from seven site locations to three sites including the Center for Autism, the Family Center, and Francis Howell Central. This change is in response to many school districts not allowing external programs to operate within their facilities. SOAR is providing the same quality of services to their participants while following CDC guidelines to support the health and wellness of their employees and those they serve.

To learn more about Community Living, Inc., please visit www.communitylivingmo.org.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

