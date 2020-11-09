ST. LOUIS – Over the last nine months, Katie and Ted Collier have pivoted Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in order to accommodate for customers and thrive as local restauranteurs. They are now announcing additional updates to their business plans, including stronger COVID-19 precautions, a new winter menu, and changes to their frozen pizza website.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria recently installed a GeoPlasma filtration system at each location, Town & Country and Rock Hill, that are proven to combat COVID-19. They have also redesigned their dining rooms and bars for social distancing, while adding heaters on their patios and planning for open-air/heated tents.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In addition, they have unveiled a winter menu with 12 new items, including Paccheri Bolognese, Truffle Burrata, Pear + Prosciutto Pizza, and more. A brand-new frozen pizza menu is now available along with updates to the current website. This includes an online holiday pop up shop that delivers locally. 100% of delivery charges will be allocated directly to their in-house delivery team.

Article continues after sponsor message

All frozen orders are also now available for curbside pickup. Customers can text the restaurant upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their car. Same-day online ordering for catering with delivery will be available throughout the holidays as well.

Giveback Tuesday will still take place on Nov. 24 in Rock Hill, featuring a new nonprofit organization. An update will be released later this month.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com. For frozen pizza orders, please visit www.katiespizza.com.

More like this:

Rosewood Café Marks One Year in East Alton
Aug 26, 2025
Jerseyville City Council Approves Rezoning For Two New Restaurants
Jul 22, 2025
Exploring the History of National Cheese Pizza Day
Sep 5, 2025
The Cookie Factory Plans to Install Drive-Thru Later This Year
Jul 8, 2025
Pere Marquette Included: Illinois Conservation Foundation Debuts Poster Series Celebrating 100 Years Of State Parks
Aug 9, 2025

 