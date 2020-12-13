ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is announcing the launch of their wood-fired, frozen pizzas now being sold at all St. Louis area Dierbergs Markets locations. The frozen pizzas made available to Dierbergs’ customers include Wood Fired Burrata Margherita, Wood Fired Meatball, Wood Fired Super Ezzo Pepperoni, Wood Fired Fig, Squash & Bacon Pizza, Wood Fired Extra Creamy Tuscan Kale Pizza, and Kid's Wood Fired Cheese Pizza.

Each pizza is hand-stretched and baked in the restaurants’ 800-degree, wood-fired ovens. Chef Katie Collier uses the highest quality of scratch and specialty ingredients, then immediately blast chills them.

In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria first began freezing and delivering their pizzas to customers contact-free through www.katiespizza.com. This critical pivot to their previously dine-in-only restaurant was the first of many to save over 100 jobs and the restaurant itself.

After selling 40,000 frozen pizzas by May to the St. Louis community, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria launched their national frozen pizza delivery services. All pizzas are made fresh-to-order and shipped on the same day, taking one to three business days locally, and two to five business days nationally.

To purchase Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s frozen pizzas, please visit a St. Louis area Dierbergs and www.katiespizza.com. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All frozen orders from the restaurant are available for curbside pickup.

